Oil Futures Fall on Potential Return of Iran's Oil Exports

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- In early trade Thursday, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed lower following overnight strength in the U.S. dollar and softness in global financial markets, as traders monitor signs of progress in the final round of multilateral talks in Vienna, aimed at returning Tehran into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord that would unleash more Iranian crude barrels onto the global oil market.

