Tribune, KS

Tribune Weather Forecast

TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aDEdgyD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Friday sun in Tribune

(TRIBUNE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tribune. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Greeley County in west central Kansas Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 115 AM MDT /215 AM CDT/. * At 1006 PM MDT /1106 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leoti, Tribune, Horace, Selkirk, Lydia and Marienthal. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 958 PM MDT/1058 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Scott State Lake to 13 miles northeast of Tribune. Movement was north at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Leoti, Sharon Springs, Tribune, Selkirk, Marienthal and Lydia.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 803 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Towner, or 14 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tribune and Horace. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greeley County in west central Kansas * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Towner, or 15 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Greeley County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From this evening through Monday morning * Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours ranged from very little to as much as 5.5 inches. Another round of thunderstorms are expected tonight and could create flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall last night. * Areas that experienced flash flooding Saturday night have a heightened threat for additional flash flooding tonight.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.