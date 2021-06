Having excess pericardial fat -- fat around the heart -- increases the risk of developing heart failure, especially in women, according to new Mount Sinai research. Women with high amounts of pericardial fat are twice as likely to develop heart failure, while men are 50 percent more likely, according to the study, published in the May 24 online issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. It is the largest study to identify the link between pericardial fat and heart failure, which could potentially lead to early intervention and heart disease prevention.