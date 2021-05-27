Cancel
Coleville, CA

Coleville Daily Weather Forecast

Coleville Post
Coleville Post
 5 days ago

COLEVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Coleville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

