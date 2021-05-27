Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
