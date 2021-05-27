Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MT

Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDEdDZG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
9
Followers
80
Post
567
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Tuesday sun alert in Lincoln — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Wednesday, May 19: Rain and snow in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain and snow in the day; while light snow during night; Friday, May 21: Light Snow Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance light snow then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow during night;
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Get weather-ready — Lincoln’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance light snow then light rain likely in the day; while light rain then light snow during night; Thursday, May 20: Light snow in the day; while rain and snow during night; Friday, May 21: Chance light snow then light rain likely in the day; while chance rain and snow during night;
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER COUNTIES At 411 PM MDT, radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Helena to 7 miles east of East Helena. Movement was east at 10 mph. Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph and lightning will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Canyon Ferry Lake This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 53 and 54 When thunder roars, go indoors.
Chouteau County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Minor snow accumulations possible through Sunday morning Rain and rain showers will gradually change over to snow this evening into the overnight. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible across parts of the plains, mainly on grassy areas, but snow may fall at locally heavier rates this evening and tonight resulting in accumulations up to 2 inches along the Rocky Mountain Front, with up to 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, including the Bears Paw, Big Snowy Mountains, Highwood, and Judith Mountains. Roads will likely remain just wet for most areas on the plains, but snow-covered roads are possible where snow falls at heavier rates for an hour or more. Please use caution while traveling. Expect rapid changes in visibility and road conditions if you are traveling across the area this evening through the overnight tonight.