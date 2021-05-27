Health Fusion: Loneliness, COVID-19 and a college graduation
Last weekend, my youngest son graduated from college. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed us to be there in person to watch him walk across the stage, diploma in hand. It was definitely a proud mama moment! Yay, Will! But the event also prompted some serious introspection for me, especially after listening to the class speaker's insightful comments about a condition many of his fellow college students and others across the globe experienced during the year of COVID -- loneliness.www.wctrib.com