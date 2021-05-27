Cancel
Indonesia court sentences firebrand cleric to 8 months' jail

By NINIEK KARMINI, ANDI JATMIKO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced a politically influential firebrand cleric to eight months in prison for violating health protocols by holding gatherings attended by thousands of supporters during the coronavirus outbreak. The court, which was under heavy police and military guard, ruled that Rizieq Shihab had breached pandemic restrictions with events commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and the wedding of his daughter. The gatherings took place less than a week after his arrival from a three-year exile in Saudi Arabia. Police detained dozens of Shihab’s supporters who tried to stage a rally in front of the court on Thursday to demand that he be released.

www.wcn247.com
