Crosby, ND

Weather Forecast For Crosby

Posted by 
Crosby Digest
 5 days ago

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aDEclHD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crosby, ND
ABOUT

With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
