Weather Forecast For Crosby

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.