Coffee Springs, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Coffee Springs

Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 5 days ago

COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDEce6800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

