Longville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
