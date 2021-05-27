Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longville, MN

Longville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 5 days ago

LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDEcSSI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Longville Dispatch

Longville Dispatch

Longville, MN
13
Followers
113
Post
527
Views
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longville, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Longville, MNPosted by
Longville Dispatch

Your 4-day outlook for Longville weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Longville: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;