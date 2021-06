As if being the greatest running back in the history of the MAC wasn’t enough, Deland McCullough was only getting started. After injuries cut short his playing career, he soon found his professional calling. Blossoming as a running backs coach for his alma mater Miami (OH), he then joined Kevin Wilson’s staff in Bloomington, churning out the likes of Jordan Howard and Tevin Coleman. After a fateful internship with the Seattle Seahawks and a stop at USC, Deland then signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs and became nothing less than a Super Bowl champion.