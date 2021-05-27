Cancel
Bunker, MO

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Bunker

Posted by 
Bunker News Beat
 5 days ago

(BUNKER, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bunker Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bunker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aDEcNHt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

