Franklin, NE

Franklin Weather Forecast

Franklin Today
Franklin Today
 5 days ago

FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Franklin Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Franklin County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Riverton, or 34 miles southeast of Holdrege, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Riverton and Inavale. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Nebraska.
Franklin County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Franklin County in south central Nebraska Central Webster County in south central Nebraska * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 839 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles southwest of Hastings, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Red Cloud, Blue Hill, Riverton, Cowles and Inavale. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Nebraska.
Franklin, NE
Franklin Today

Get weather-ready — Franklin’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklin: Tuesday, May 4: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night;Wednesday, May 5: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;