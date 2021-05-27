Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gore Springs, MS

Thursday sun alert in Gore Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Gore Springs News Watch
Gore Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) A sunny Thursday is here for Gore Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gore Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aDEcKdi00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs, MS
33
Followers
128
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gore Springs, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Snacks#Nws Data#Face#Risk Levels#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gore Springs, MSPosted by
Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gore Springs: Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Gore Springs, MSPosted by
Gore Springs News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Gore Springs

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gore Springs: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Gore Springs, MSPosted by
Gore Springs News Watch

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Gore Springs

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gore Springs: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Gore Springs, MSPosted by
Gore Springs News Watch

Get weather-ready — Gore Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gore Springs: Wednesday, May 5: Partly sunny in the day; while clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Saturday, May 8: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Grenada County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grenada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grenada A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR CARROLL...GRENADA AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 8 miles northwest of Winona, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Duck Hill and Elliott around 225 PM CDT. Sweatman, Lodi and Misterton around 235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Carrollton. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central Mississippi. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH