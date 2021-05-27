Yoder Weather Forecast
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
