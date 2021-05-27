Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buxton, NC

Sun forecast for Buxton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 5 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) A sunny Thursday is here for Buxton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buxton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aDEcFE500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
6
Followers
89
Post
242
Views
ABOUT

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Picnic#Snacks#Nws Data#Advice#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tobias, NEPosted by
Tobias News Alert

Tuesday sun alert in Tobias — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TOBIAS, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tobias. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buxton, NCPosted by
Buxton Post

Daily Weather Forecast For Buxton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buxton: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, June 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Harlowton, MTPosted by
Harlowton Times

Tuesday has sun for Harlowton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HARLOWTON, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harlowton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grangeville, IDPosted by
Grangeville Journal

Tuesday has sun for Grangeville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grangeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.