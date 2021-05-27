Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Council Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 5 days ago

COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aDEcELM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
8
Followers
134
Post
666
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Council, NCPosted by
Council Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Council’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Council: Wednesday, May 5: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENDER...SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN...NORTHEASTERN BRUNSWICK AND NORTHEASTERN COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kelly to near Lake Waccamaw. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Leland, Lake Waccamaw, Northwest, Sandyfield, Bishop, Honey Island, Brunswick County Community College Main Campus, Kelly, Batarora, Town Creek, Freeman, The Borough, Phoenix, Delco, Riegelwood, Winnabow, Navassa, Bolton, East Arcadia and Sandy Creek.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bladen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bladen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL BLADEN COUNTY At 858 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabethtown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Lagoon, White Lake and Bladen County Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bladen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bladen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL BLADEN COUNTY At 858 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabethtown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Lagoon, White Lake and Bladen County Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.