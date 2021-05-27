Cancel
Littlefork, MN

Jump on Littlefork’s cloudy forecast today

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 5 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Littlefork:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aDEcDSd00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

