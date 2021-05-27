Rainy forecast for Houston? Jump on it!

(HOUSTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Houston Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houston:

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 68 °F, low 47 °F 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.