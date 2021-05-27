Cancel
Cando, ND

Thursday has sun for Cando — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cando Times
 5 days ago

(CANDO, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cando. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cando:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDEc6Mn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cando, ND
