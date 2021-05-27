Cancel
Benkelman, NE

Benkelman Daily Weather Forecast

Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 5 days ago

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDEbxeu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Benkelman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

