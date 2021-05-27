Cancel
Tatum, NM

Tatum Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDEbu0j00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tatum, NM
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 614 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bronco, or 9 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bronco, or 14 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT/745 PM MDT/ At 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Kermit, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kermit. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 700 AM MDT. * At 346 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hobbs, Monument, Humble City, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Knowles.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lea and Central Lea Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.