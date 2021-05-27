Tatum Weather Forecast
TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
