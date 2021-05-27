Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
