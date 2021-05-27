Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scobey, MT

Weather Forecast For Scobey

Posted by 
Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 5 days ago

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDEbt8000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey, MT
7
Followers
81
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

With Scobey Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scobey, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Tuesday has sun for Scobey — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SCOBEY, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scobey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR A STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for a strong wind and low humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...New fire starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Northern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Northern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Valley and Daniels Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with slushy snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow will accumulate on power lines and trees.
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Scobey’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Scobey: Monday, May 3: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Tuesday, May 4: Slight chance light snow then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow during night;Wednesday, May 5: Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;