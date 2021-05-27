Cancel
Clayton, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton

Clayton Daily
 5 days ago

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aDEbsFH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Adams County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTY At 321 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quincy Regional Airport, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Burton, Coatsburg, Columbus, Paloma and Fowler. This includes Interstate 172 between exits 14 and 19. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Brown The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Adams County in west central Illinois Brown County in west central Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quincy Regional Airport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, Camp Point, Clayton, Buckhorn, La Grange, Liberty, Versailles, Mound Station, Ripley, Coopertown and Kellerville. This also includes Siloam Springs State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH