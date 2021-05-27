Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
