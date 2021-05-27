Cancel
Iraan, TX

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Iraan

Iraan News Beat
 5 days ago

(IRAAN, TX) A sunny Thursday is here for Iraan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Iraan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDEbrMY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

