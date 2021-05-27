Cancel
Hallock, MN

Hallock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 5 days ago

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDEbn4s00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 30 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

