Hallock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
