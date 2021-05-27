Barcode Digital Level Rods Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026

Broccoli extracts can be defined as a purified form of glucosinolates that are used as raw materials in the production of nutraceuticals. The global broccoli extract market is expected to register significant growth especially in the Asia Pacific region, according to a research report by Persistence Market Research. According to the report titled ‘Broccoli Extract Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 & Forecast 2017–2027,’ the global broccoli extract market was valued at over US$ 1,900 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 2,800 Mn by the end of 2027. This reflects a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2017-2027.