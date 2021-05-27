Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chappell, NE

Chappell Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
 5 days ago

CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDEbhmW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chappell News Flash

Chappell News Flash

Chappell, NE
9
Followers
124
Post
547
Views
ABOUT

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chappell, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Chappell Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chappell, NEPosted by
Chappell News Flash

Get weather-ready — Chappell’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chappell: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Deuel County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deuel SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DEUEL COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chappell, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chappell, Barton and Mount Vernon. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 78 and 102.