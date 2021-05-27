Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Correctionville, IA

Weather Forecast For Correctionville

Posted by 
Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 5 days ago

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDEbf1400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
14
Followers
136
Post
861
Views
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Correctionville, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ia#Newsbreak#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Correctionville, IAPosted by
Correctionville News Watch

Get weather-ready — Correctionville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Correctionville: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Buena Vista County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Ida; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury Scattered thunderstorms are forming along a weak boundary situated across parts of far south central and southeast South Dakota and extending eastward into northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa. These thunderstorms may produce a brief funnel cloud or weak landspout tornado. If you feel your safety is threatened, please seek shelter. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and other local media for further details or updates.
Buena Vista County, IAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.