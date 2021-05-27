Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



