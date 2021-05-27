Cancel
Fairfield, NC

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield Digest
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

