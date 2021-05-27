Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
