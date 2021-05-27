Cooperstown Daily Weather Forecast
COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.