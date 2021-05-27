Cancel
Cooperstown, ND

Cooperstown Daily Weather Forecast

Cooperstown Digest
 5 days ago

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDEbbUA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

