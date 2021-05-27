Cancel
Monterey, VA

Monterey Weather Forecast

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 5 days ago

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDEbW1P00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Monterey, VA
