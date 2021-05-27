Monterey Weather Forecast

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



