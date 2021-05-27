Monterey Weather Forecast
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
