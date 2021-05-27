Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moapa, NV

Thursday sun alert in Moapa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 5 days ago

(MOAPA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moapa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moapa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEbV8g00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moapa News Watch

Moapa News Watch

Moapa, NV
3
Followers
135
Post
468
Views
ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moapa, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Nv#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes#Advice#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Weather Forecast For Moapa

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moapa: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Tuesday has sun for Moapa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOAPA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moapa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Get weather-ready — Moapa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moapa: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Moapa

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moapa: Monday, May 17: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Saturday has sun for Moapa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOAPA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moapa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Clark County, NVnews3lv.com

Showers expected to pop up over Clark County Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday is calling for mostly sunny skies in the Las Vegas valley, however, some showers are popping up around Clark County. A low-pressure system moving through could generate thunderstorms, mostly over Spring Mountain and Black Mountain. Monday morning may see a few showers lingering in the...
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...