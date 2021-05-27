Cancel
Easton, KS

Thursday rain in Easton: Ideas to make the most of it

Easton News Watch
 5 days ago

(EASTON, KS) Thursday is set to be rainy in Easton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Easton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEbTNE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Easton, KS
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Easton: Tuesday, June 1: Areas of fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night; Wednesday, June 2: Areas of fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Rainy forecast for Easton? Jump on it!

(EASTON, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Easton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 4:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. * Impact...At 21.5 feet, Most of Easton east of 231st Street floods. Several homes experience water on the first floor. Water nearly surrounds but does not enter the former Easton grade school.
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Leavenworth THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Easton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Easton: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Your 4-day forecast for Easton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Easton: Sunday, May 9: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, May 11: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leavenworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHERN BUCHANAN AND PLATTE COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leavenworth, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis and Edgerton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH