Tillar, AR

Tillar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 5 days ago

TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDEbSUV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

