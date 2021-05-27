Cancel
Neah Bay, WA

Thursday rain in Neah Bay meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Neah Bay Dispatch
Neah Bay Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEAH BAY, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Neah Bay Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neah Bay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDEbPqK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay, WA
With Neah Bay Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

