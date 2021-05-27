Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medway, ME

Medway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 5 days ago

MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDEbMRN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Medway Post

Medway Post

Medway, ME
4
Followers
124
Post
329
Views
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medway, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Medway, MEPosted by
Medway Post

Medway’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Medway: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Medway, MEPosted by
Medway Post

Get weather-ready — Medway’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Medway: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Penobscot Township, or 8 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public report of 1 inch hail near Toddy Pond. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 232 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Oxbow, or 24 miles south of Portage, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ashland, Masardis, Oxbow, Scopan, Squa Pan and Saint Croix. This includes State Highway 11 between Masardis and Squapan.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Medway, MEPosted by
Medway Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MEDWAY, ME) Monday is set to be rainy in Medway, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.