Belfield, ND

Cloudy forecast for Belfield — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Belfield Post
 5 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Belfield Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aDEbKfv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

