newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chukwuemeka predicted to head out of Aston Villa amid Liverpool interest – Campbell

By Kevin Campbell
footballinsider247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa may send Carney Chukwuemeka out on loan next season after he was given a taste of first team football earlier this month. That is the view of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell, speaking exclusively to Football Insider about the 17-year-old’s future and what is best for his development.

www.footballinsider247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Football#Arsenal#Everton#Spurs#Football Insider#Home#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool: Find you a goalkeeper like Alisson Becker who can do it all

Alisson Becker secured three points for Liverpool at the Hawthorns where they beat West Brom and has helped in closing the gap between them and Chelsea to one point. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool needed everything on Sunday to collect three points. Certain periods during the 90 minutes of football, it appeared once again as if Sam Allardyce was about to have a say in the Reds’ campaign.
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Spurs make Matthias Ginter bid; Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Matthias Ginter, while Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are also interested in the centre-back. It would be no surprise to see both Spurs and the Reds strengthen their options at the heart of the defence in the coming months. Football London recently...
MLSchatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Liverpool goalkeeper scores winning header

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. “Something happens, and I’m Head over Heels”. - Tears for Fears. If you haven’t seen the goal by Liverpool ‘keeper Allison Becker see the story and video below. Now onto the news!
Premier LeagueESPN

Liverpool's Alisson says game-winning header against West Brom instinctual

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said his late game-winning goal against West Bromwich Albion was all down to his "instincts" as a footballer. The Brazil shot stopper headed in the winner for Liverpool on almost the last touch of the game in the 2-1 victory over the Baggies to keep their Champions League hopes alive with two games remaining in the Premier League season.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Aston Villa keeper Tom Heaton offered to Liverpool

Tom Heaton is one of the goalkeepers to have been offered to Liverpool, but the Daily Mail reports that the Aston Villa veteran is set for a move elsewhere. It appears that the Reds are making plans to bolster their options between the sticks this summer. The Daily Mail suggests that Adrian could leave Anfield at the end of the campaign.
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Coaching role hinted at for James Milner after vocal presence in dramatic Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been somewhat tipped for a coaching role at Anfield in the future. Taking to social media during the Reds’ dramatic 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, in which goalkeeper Alisson Becker bagged a last-minute match-winner, renowned journalist Dom King stated the veteran midfielder was like a ‘new member’ of the team’s backroom.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Thiago continues to improve for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara continues to improve for Liverpool despite enduring a difficult first season on English shores. The 30-year-old midfielder signed from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer, arriving at Anfield after picking up seven consecutive league titles during his time in Germany. However, coronavirus and a serious knee injury hampered...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Mohamed Salah: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Mohamed Salah has transformed into one of the world's best players by setting the Premier League alight with his performances. As well as leading the Reds to Champions League and top-flight glory, the winger's superb goal-scoring escapades have seen him win the Premier League Golden Boot in two of the last three seasons.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fan protests affected performance of Manchester United players, says Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has blamed Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers’ ownership for the defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their past two home games. But the United manager called on supporters to get behind his team when they retirn to Old Trafford for the first time since the easing of lockdown restrictions in Tuesday night’s fixture against Fulham.