Leeds United have confirmed that Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez will both depart Elland Road at the end of the season. Fans’ favourite Hernandez joined Leeds on loan in 2016 before making the move permanent. He amassed more than 150 appearances for the club and was contracted until 2022. However, his chances have been at a premium under Marcelo Bielsa this season and the 36-year-old will be looking for a new club this summer.