Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard, SD

A rainy Thursday in Howard — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 5 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Howard Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEbDUq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Howard Journal

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
4
Followers
127
Post
375
Views
ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Howard, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Thunderstorms#On This Day#Break Time#Fun Time#Howard Thursday#Rain Showers#The Sun#Things#Drippy Day#Outdoor Activities#Attractions#Nws Data#Liftoff#Bookkeeping#Grey#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Howard, SDPosted by
Howard Journal

4-Day Weather Forecast For Howard

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Howard: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Howard, SDPosted by
Howard Journal

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Howard

(HOWARD, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Howard Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Howard, SDPosted by
Howard Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Howard

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Howard: Wednesday, May 19: Cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Howard, SDPosted by
Howard Journal

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Howard

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Howard: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Howard, SDPosted by
Howard Journal

Get weather-ready — Howard’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Howard: Friday, May 14: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Howard, SDPosted by
Howard Journal

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Howard

(HOWARD, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Howard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!