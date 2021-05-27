Cancel
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse Daily Weather Forecast

La Crosse Digest
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aDEbCc700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LA CROSSE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in La Crosse Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

La Crosse gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LA CROSSE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Crosse area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1512 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1512 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Your 4-day outlook for La Crosse weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Crosse: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then t-storms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Chance t-storms then chance rain in the day; while chance t-storms during night;
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RUSH COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Crosse. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Crosse and Hargrave.
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Northeastern Ness County in west central Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Law enforcement also reports of water over highway 96 near Alexander and reports of over 2 inches of rain in Alexander. Some locations that will experience flooding include La Crosse, McCracken, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Alexander, Hargrave and Nekoma.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, and is nearly stationary. Another severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of McCracken and was also nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Schoenchen and Liebenthal. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FORD...NORTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN HODGEMAN...PAWNEE...NORTHWESTERN STAFFORD SOUTHEASTERN RUSH...EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Albert to 7 miles northwest of Spearville. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Larned, Kinsley, St. John, Bucklin, Spearville, Macksville, Lewis, Mullinville, Burdett, Offerle, Garfield, Rozel, Hudson, Belpre, Seward, Ash Valley, Radium, Fellsburg, Sanford and Frizell. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Kansas.
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR PAWNEE...RUSH AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1046 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Alexander to 6 miles southeast of Albert, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Larned, La Crosse, Otis, Bison, Burdett, Garfield, McCracken, Rush Center, Rozel, Timken, Alexander, Ash Valley, Sanford, Nekoma, Frizell, Hargrave, Zook and Shaffer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Ness, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Ness; Pawnee; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ford County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Pawnee County in south central Kansas Rush County in central Kansas Northwestern Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Otis to 7 miles east of Kalvesta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Otis, Bison, Timken and Shaffer around 1110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Jetmore. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Get weather-ready — La Crosse’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Crosse: Monday, May 10: Chance light rain in the day; while rain then showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain during night;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

La Crosse is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LA CROSSE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Crosse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.