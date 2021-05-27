La Crosse Daily Weather Forecast

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 T-storms High 65 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.