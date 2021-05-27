La Crosse Daily Weather Forecast
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
T-storms
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
