Mark Crossfield golf professional is talking the best putter in golf and how do you make the best choice for your golf game. How do you choose a golf putter and what difference can a putter really make? When it comes to buying golf equipment the putter is often the last club to be thought about when it comes to custom fitting. Mark talks what putter length is right for you, how to choose a putter and will a Scotty Cameron, Ping, Cobra golf or Wilson putter really make any difference. If you want to know what putter grip might work best for you or if a mallet design putter compares to a blade putter this video should help you make a better choice. With so many great putter available in 2021 trying to buy the best putter of 2021 will come down to 3 key points that Mark outlines in today golf video.