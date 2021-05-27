10 Things You Didn’t Know about Esther Smith
From very early on in her career, Esther Smith was fortunate to land great opportunities. Her debut role was in the TV series Material Girl and she continued to move up from there. Over the years, she has landed several recurring and leading roles. Viewers all over the world have fallen in love with her on-screen charm and her ability to do a little bit of everything. Most recently, Esther has gotten a lot of attention for playing Nikki Newman in the TV series Trying. Now in its second season, the show’s fan base is continuing to grow which means Esther has been getting a lot of love for her work. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Esther Smith.www.tvovermind.com