10 Things You Didn’t Know about Esther Smith

We're sticking with horror movies for another episode of Things You Probably Didn't Know, and digging into another James Wan gem, Insidious. On the other side of the spectrum from the gore fest Saw, Insidious is a creative and terrifying spin on the haunted house genre. From ghosts hiding in plain sight to one of the best jump scares in recent memory, here are 7 Things You Didn't Know About Insidious... probably. Starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, Insidious follows the time honored tradition of a family moving into a new house only to discover a demon is haunting the place. Written by James Wan's long time collaborator Leigh Whannell, who also wrote and appeared in Saw, it's a ghost story that proved to be a hit at the box office and proved to be a sort of renaissance for cult horror favorite Lin Shaye.