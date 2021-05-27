Cancel
Grand Coulee, WA

Jump on Grand Coulee’s rainy forecast today

Grand Coulee News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grand Coulee Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Coulee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDEb7Hj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Coulee, WA
With Grand Coulee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

