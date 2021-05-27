Jump on Grand Coulee’s rainy forecast today

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grand Coulee Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Coulee:

Thursday, May 27 Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 31 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 42 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.