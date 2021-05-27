Jump on Harlowton’s cloudy forecast today

(HARLOWTON, MT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Harlowton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harlowton:

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 22 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



