Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maxwell, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Maxwell

Posted by 
Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 5 days ago

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDEauu600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
13
Followers
135
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maxwell, CAPosted by
Maxwell Journal

Get weather-ready — Maxwell’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maxwell: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 636 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Butte Meadows, or 20 miles south of Mineral, moving southwest at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richardson Springs. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.