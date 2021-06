You may have heard about beef stroganoff considering it's very well-known and available to order in many restaurants around the world. According to Bon Appetit, the dish originated in Russia in the 1800s. Many people regard stroganoff as comfort food — and why not? It's super tasty, and the meat just melts in your mouth! At first glance, you might think that the dish is complicated. However, it's actually not hard to make at home if you have an Instant Pot handy (though this recipe can be made with or without one, as we'll explain below).