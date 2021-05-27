Springdale Weather Forecast
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
