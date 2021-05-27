Rhinelander Daily Weather Forecast
RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance rain and snow then mostly cloudy during night
- High 44 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
